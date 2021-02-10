Advertisement

New River Health District says vaccine pre-registration may be down starting Friday

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic started.

“And we still do have a long way to go,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director for the New River Health District.

COVID-19 numbers at university’s like Virginia Tech and Radford have been going down.

“We know that the works not done yet, but it is so encouraging to see where we are at today,” said Caitlyn Scaggs the associate vice president for university relations at Radford University.

But the focus also remains on vaccinations.

“The demand continues to be much higher than our supply,” said Dr. Bissell.

Dr. Noelle Bissell the director for the New River Health District says, even with a limited vaccine supply they’re still working to get folks who received a first dose, their second doses.

“Yes you can come in for your second dose to please bring your card but it has to be at least 28 days or longer and we will do that second dose,” said Dr. Bissell.

She asks people to go to the same place you got your first vaccination.

“Because the allocations for second dose is go to that first dose location so inventory issues happen when we try to mix and match and go to different places,” said Dr. Bissell.

The district says they are receiving about 2,000 doses week and yet they have over 90,000 people eligible for the vaccine with thousands more registered online.

“The state is moving towards one single pre-registration and scheduling system over the coming weeks,” Bissell said.

Officials says if you’ve signed up on the NRVroadtowellness.com you will not need to pre-register again in the new state system.

“There will be a merging of the data systems into the state system in order to do that all pre-registration links will be down,” said Dr. Bissell.

Since links for pre-registration will be down and no one will be able to pre-register during this time.

Officials says the system will be down sometime Friday afternoon and will hopefully be back up Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

The app-less feature can be found in your iPhone's settings.
Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express for iPhones
The Roanoke Rescue Mission hosted a vaccine clinic Wednesday.
Rescue Mission vaccinates more than 100 residents for COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine
Virginia and Maryland governors, DC mayor ask for fed support to vaccinate essential fed employees
COVID-19 vaccine shots.
West Piedmont Health District ends paper vaccine-registration system