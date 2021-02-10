New River Health District says vaccine pre-registration may be down starting Friday

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic started.

“And we still do have a long way to go,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director for the New River Health District.

COVID-19 numbers at university’s like Virginia Tech and Radford have been going down.

“We know that the works not done yet, but it is so encouraging to see where we are at today,” said Caitlyn Scaggs the associate vice president for university relations at Radford University.

But the focus also remains on vaccinations.

“The demand continues to be much higher than our supply,” said Dr. Bissell.

Dr. Noelle Bissell the director for the New River Health District says, even with a limited vaccine supply they’re still working to get folks who received a first dose, their second doses.

“Yes you can come in for your second dose to please bring your card but it has to be at least 28 days or longer and we will do that second dose,” said Dr. Bissell.

She asks people to go to the same place you got your first vaccination.

“Because the allocations for second dose is go to that first dose location so inventory issues happen when we try to mix and match and go to different places,” said Dr. Bissell.

The district says they are receiving about 2,000 doses week and yet they have over 90,000 people eligible for the vaccine with thousands more registered online.

“The state is moving towards one single pre-registration and scheduling system over the coming weeks,” Bissell said.

Officials says if you’ve signed up on the NRVroadtowellness.com you will not need to pre-register again in the new state system.

“There will be a merging of the data systems into the state system in order to do that all pre-registration links will be down,” said Dr. Bissell.

Since links for pre-registration will be down and no one will be able to pre-register during this time.

Officials says the system will be down sometime Friday afternoon and will hopefully be back up Tuesday.

