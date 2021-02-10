Advertisement

New scholarships honor black leaders in Pulaski County

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four scholarships have been established in Pulaski County Public Schools, honoring Black leaders in the community.

The schools received the scholarship from the TG Howard Community Center and other donors.

All the scholarships are named key figures like Thomas Brown who was the first Black police officer in Pulaski and Joseph Reed the first African-American principal in the school district.

“So we want the scholarship to have a legacy but also be inspiration for students who receive them,” said Rebecah Smith principal of Pulaski County Middle School.

Each of the scholarships are worth $500 each and will be awarded to students to help them with school.

Other leaders the scholarships are named after are Mary Montgomery and Ellavester Howard.

