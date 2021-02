FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Forest Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a crash with heavy entrapment.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Blackwater Road just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

E51 & R5 putting in work with a single vehicle accident with heavy entrapment on Blackwater Rd, M14-5 requesting Centra 1 for air transport. — Forest Vol Fire Dept (@FVFD51) February 10, 2021

The department requested air transport, but there is no word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the victim(s).

The crash happened on Blackwater Road in Forest. (Forest Vol. Fire Dept.)

