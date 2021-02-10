Rasoul proposes Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Sam Rasoul is advocating a “Marshall Plan for Moms” in his bid to become Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor.

The Roanoke Democrat released the proposal Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen during the COVID pandemic is moms have really taken a hit, just objectively in job losses, hits to income and then the mental stress,” Rasoul told WDBJ7. “So what we have to do is step up and make sure we know that when we uplift a mom, we’re uplifting the whole family.”

Rasoul’s plan includes universal access to child-care, paid family medical leave, a care-giver tax credit, expanded access to sick leave, an increase in the minimum wage and other proposals.

He said he will also include a Director of Mothers Advocacy in the senior staff of the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

“Look, we’re the eighth wealthiest state in the nation. It depends on where we’re going to prioritize our spending and right now, moms really need the lift.”

Rasoul is one of eight Democrats currently running for Lieutenant Governor.

