Advertisement

Rasoul proposes Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms

Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul released a "Marshall Plan for Moms" in his bid for Lieutenant...
Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul released a "Marshall Plan for Moms" in his bid for Lieutenant Governor.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Sam Rasoul is advocating a “Marshall Plan for Moms” in his bid to become Virginia’s next Lieutenant Governor.

The Roanoke Democrat released the proposal Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen during the COVID pandemic is moms have really taken a hit, just objectively in job losses, hits to income and then the mental stress,” Rasoul told WDBJ7. “So what we have to do is step up and make sure we know that when we uplift a mom, we’re uplifting the whole family.”

Rasoul’s plan includes universal access to child-care, paid family medical leave, a care-giver tax credit, expanded access to sick leave, an increase in the minimum wage and other proposals.

He said he will also include a Director of Mothers Advocacy in the senior staff of the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

“Look, we’re the eighth wealthiest state in the nation. It depends on where we’re going to prioritize our spending and right now, moms really need the lift.”

Rasoul is one of eight Democrats currently running for Lieutenant Governor.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week

Latest News

Teen with backpack carrying phone.
VDH launces COVIDWISE Express for exposure alerts for those without app
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in the night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Roanoke Trending On Twitter
Roanoke Trending On Twitter
Frontline health care workers who contracted COVID-19 are hoping legislation will allow them to...
Workers compensation bill would benefit health care workers with COVID