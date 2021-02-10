Advertisement

Report: Fulton County, Georgia opens criminal investigation of Trump phone call

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Fulton County District Attorney is launching a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County district attorney has sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to preserve documents relating Trump’s call to him in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn his loss, WSB reported.

This comes a day after Georgia’s secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into the same phone call.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
Harry H. Rogers
KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of protesters