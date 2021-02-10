Rescue Mission vaccinates more than 100 residents for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Susan Matthews is one of nearly 200 recovering addicts or homeless community members who relies on the Roanoke Rescue Mission each day.

“I came here June 15th and I was a train wreck,” said Matthews. “I had like 40 years of drugs and alcohol. Once I came here I was able to put my life back on track.”

The mission provides a safe space and a home for those in need.

“With this pandemic, we’ve realized that home is safe. You can go home, you can stay home, you can eat at home, you can do all these things at home, where you don’t have to worry about exposure to the virus, but our guests may not have that every night,” said Kevin Berry, the Rescue Mission’s community outreach manager.

The Rescue Mission has used mask requirements and temperature screenings throughout the pandemic.

Now, Matthews and more than 100 other residents have another line of defense against COVID-19. They received their first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

“I was so looking forward to getting the shot,” said Matthews. “I feel relieved and I feel like I’m doing my duty as a citizen.”

It’s relief felt by residents and organizers alike.

“The last thing we want to do is be a barrier to somebody’s addiction recovery. We don’t want somebody to sit there say, ‘you know, maybe I shouldn’t complete my program because I’m afraid I may get COVID-19 at the Rescue Mission,” said Berry.

The Rescue Mission will hold a similar clinic in about a month to offer more first doses of the vaccine as well as provide second doses for all those vaccinated at the first clinic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.