Roanoke Co. working to slow down neighborhood speeders

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is working to reduce speeding in two Cave Spring-area neighborhoods.

Along Canter Drive and Meadowlark Road, the Board of Supervisors approved the installation of speed limit signs with radar equipment that tells drivers their speed and stores that data to track trends over time.

The county says community meetings regarding speeding on these neighborhood streets date back to 2016.

Police data shows 85 percent of drivers speed more than seven miles per hour over the posted 25 mile per hour limit.

“We don’t have officers to put in all of our neighborhoods across the county every day to track speeds and write tickets. This is a way to try and slow that traffic without having to have that manpower on site, all the time, ticketing speeders,” said Roanoke Co. Transportation Planning Administrator Megan Cronise.

The Board of Supervisors allotted $30,000 for the purchase of the equipment and its operation for one year.

The county hopes to have the new signs in place within a few months.

