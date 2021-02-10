School board sets goals to address social and racial equity in comprehensive plan

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) -At Tuesday’s Pulaski County Public School Board meeting, members voted to update the district’s comprehensive plan to help the it be more inclusive.

The move stems from an underlying issue of racism in the district. It’s something Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said was identified well before the pandemic set in place.

District leaders had met with about a dozen students from advisory committee who had all either experienced bullying themselves or seen their peers as victims of race-based bullying.

“We knew it was probably problematic as it is at most high schools but the fact that every single student had an example from that year that they either experienced or observed was eye-opening that this is a huge problem and we need to do something to address it,” Siers said. “It’s really just laying the groundwork of what we want to accomplish over the next few years with equity.”

The board passed a new mission statement in November saying it would do everything possible to help every student succeed.

Tuesday night, the board voted to lay out those goals to make it possible, including an equity audit and training staff on equity awareness.

“This Racial and Social Equity Plan scraps the concept of equality of opportunity and replaces it with equity, or equality of outcome,” said Gina Paine who spoke during public comment.

Paine was concerned about a relaxed standard in grading and what equity training would include. Not everyone was on board with the entirety of the school board’s plan, but many agree there are issues in the district.

“Pulaski should be about inclusion of all, not just those born into the correct race,” said Ashley Bowman who spoke during public comment. “After all Jesus’ most important commandment to us demands that we love our neighbors.”

“Everyone should feel like they have a place in Pulaski County Public Schools because they do and what we know from the feedback we received is not everybody feels like they have a place here, not everyone that goes here feels like the people want them to be successful,” Siers said.

Siers said students noticed the conditions of racial and social issues are deteriorating. The district wants to get the proper checks and balances in place.

“We just want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to lay the groundwork that every student can be successful in our school system,” Siers said.

The board voted on goals one through five but agreed to reword the sixth to make it more inclusive.

The superintendent said training the staff equity training will cost the district between $20,000 to $40,000 and it plans to use stimulus money toward that cost so it doesn’t come from the school district budget.

Tuesday night the board also talked about its plan to return to in person learning 5 days a week starting March 15. This date marks two weeks after the last group of staff is scheduled for its second dose of the vaccine. If those vaccines happen on the scheduled dates the district will move forward with this plan.

You can watch the entire meeting here.

