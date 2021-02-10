Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 68-year-old man missing out of Richmond.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department is looking for Jack Phillip Brown. Brown was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th and Hull streets in Richmond. Police say he was possibly wearing a black crew neck shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Brown is a Black man standing 5-foot-7-inches and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, contact the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 804-675-5735.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.