Advertisement

Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal speaks during induction ceremonies in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Atlanta was engulfed in flames early Wednesday.

The store owned by Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal was significantly damaged.

Flames were billowing as Atlanta fire crews were called to the restaurant on Ponce de Leon around 12:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher says it started in the back and firefighters were able to save most of the building. No injuries were reported.

Hatcher says the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. O’Neal is vowing to “bounce back better than ever.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in the night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden to visit Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 10, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 10, 2021
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes