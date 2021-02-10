Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our region. (WDBJ Weather)

This afternoon, confidence is increasing we’ll see the first wave of moisture move into the Alleghany Highlands by late-afternoon, bringing a mix of snow and ice along Interstate 64 corridor. The most likely time for wintry weather would be Wednesday night.

HIGHLANDS AND GREENBRIER VALLEY (Along/north of Interstate 64) Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible through Thursday morning. Slick roads and delays are likely. Additional snow likely again Thursday evening (See discussion below).

Areas south of Route 460 may see very little precipitation Wednesday.

Several inches of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible in the Highlands Wednesday night into Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Several more waves of moisture will move into the region Thursday. At the same time, cold air being pushed south will bring various forms of wintry weather types depending on where you live.

The greatest chance of all snow will once again be in the Highlands where temperatures from the clouds to the ground remain below freezing. To the south of Interstate 64, the forecast gets much more interesting. Warmer air a few thousand feet up will melt the snowflakes and likely bring a mix of rain, sleet or even freezing rain.

Snow continues to the north with an icy mix across the south Thursday night into Friday morning. (WDBJ)

There’s even a chance the colder air will be a bit stronger and deeper, bringing the snow line down to the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg late Thursday night into Friday. This would lead to some accumulating snow through Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

It looks like we'll see cold enough air to change some of the sleet and freezing rain over to snow. (WDBJ Weather)

There’s a lot that will determine what you see later this week including temperatures aloft, ground temperatures and just how much moisture moves in. We will have more info on amounts for specific areas soon.

Precipitation will continue into Friday morning before tapering off before noon.

THE WEEKEND

Models are still at odds with the precipitation forecast for the weekend. The confident part is that much colder, Arctic air will flow into the region with high temperatures some 10° below average. Highs in many areas only reach the 20s and low 30s through the weekend.

Another storm could be in the making early next week as moisture moves into cold air.

