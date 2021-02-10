Advertisement

Trojan Dog welcomed home to new Roanoke Fire Station 7

Roanoke Fire-EMS's Trojan Dog
(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An icon in one Roanoke community is coming home Saturday: Fire Station 7′s Trojan Dog.

Roanoke's Trojan Dog temporarily relocates to new home

With substantial completion of the new Station 7 building, Roanoke Fire-EMS says it’s time for the dog to make its way home. The department will celebrate its return with a homecoming February 13.

The dog is currently stationed at the Raleigh Court Library, but it will be transported home with fanfare, lights and sirens from the department. Rain, snow or shine, the dog will depart the library at 1 p.m., taking a route down Grandin Road and Memorial Avenue before coming to rest on the lawn of the new station.

Community says a final farewell to fire station

The Trojan Dog has been a fixture in the Raleigh Court Community for more than a decade. Its creator, Ann Glover, originally showcased the piece in the city’s Second Art in Roanoke Temporary Exhibition in 2010. The first version was made out of marina paint and plywood, but after it sat in the community for a year and a half, the neighborhood rallied to make it a permanent fixture. That’s when Glover worked with 4DD Studios, a local fabricating firm, to create a second version of the dog that was more sustainable and capable of being an “outdoor dog,” so to speak.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says it is “excited to finally bring this cherished installation back home.” Glover will also be in attendance Saturday to welcome her Trojan Dog home.

