Advertisement

Trust buys Virginia land to honor Black Civil War soldiers

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit which preserves U.S. battlegrounds has paid $260,000 to purchase land in Virginia where Black soldiers fought in the Civil War.

American Battlefield Trust announced Wednesday that the money will help preserve New Market Heights, which is just outside of Richmond. The trust assembled the funds through donations and a matching grant from the state.

The battle on Sept. 29, 1864, was key to securing a Union position and eventually helped lead to the Confederate surrender of their capital. That day, 14 soldiers of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor, more than half the number of Black soldiers who were honored for their valor during the entire war.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
With the ability to connect people to food, housing and mental health resources, Virginia’s...
For 15th anniversary, Virginia’s 2-1-1 looks toward expansion, innovation
COVID-19 vaccine shots.
West Piedmont Health District ends paper vaccine-registration system
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP