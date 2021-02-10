VDH launces COVIDWISE Express for exposure alerts for those without app

(WDBJ) - COVIDWISE Express is now available for those who do not already have the COVIDWISE app on their phone, allowing for even more people to easily be notified of anonymous reports of positive COVID-19 cases leading to potential exposures.

The Virginia Department of Health says a user’s privacy and location data is protected when a user enables “Exposure Logging” on their smartphone. The alerts can be accessed in both English and Spanish, and are currently only available to iPhone users.

Android users and those iPhone users already with the app should continue to use COVIDWISE.

The Express version works by communicating with a test verification server and the national key server during certain times during the day.

“COVIDWISE Express provides an additional option to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” added M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “This technology will notify you if you’ve likely been exposed to another smartphone user who anonymously shared a positive COVID-19 test result. Knowing your exposure history allows you to self-quarantine effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce risk of exposing others.”

The COVIDWISE app began using the Association of Public Health Laboratories’ National Key Server on December 10, allowing it to work throughout D.C. and 19 states.

Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covidwise/ to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.