Virginia chef offers online cooking classes

Virginia chef Antwon Brinson saw an opportunity to expand his reach when the coronavirus pandemic limited his in-person training classes in 2020.

Brinson, founder and CEO of Culinary Concepts AB, began offering live cooking classes online in April 2020.

The online classes offer prep and cooking instructions for Italian, German, Ethiopian, French, Hawaiian cuisine and beyond.

“When COVID hit, it was an opportunity for us to really kind of dive in and really develop out the cooking classes and do something in a way that not only keeps people entertained but teach them a skill,” Brinson said.

Brinson says these classes also offer a way to connect people with local resources, as well as show ways to use local ingredients.

For more information or to schedule a class visit https://culinaryconceptsab.com

