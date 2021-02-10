Wall Residences helps educate and vaccinate individuals served

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There are two things in life Chris Russell is exceptionally passionate about: The University of Virginia and birdhouses

“Yup, I love it,” says Chris, while putting together yet another birdhouse.

Spend five minutes chatting with him, and you’ll also hear him mention “Wall” a few times.

Chris’s caregiver is his dad, but he gets support, just like hundreds of other adults with developmental disabilities, or a long term mental health diagnosis throughout Virginia, from Wall Residences.

This year, part of that support has been getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yeah I loved it! Didn’t even hurt!” said Chis, recounting his experiences.

“It’s been going well for us, we’ve been very fortunate in Central Virginia, as we have partnered with CVS pharmacy, and today is the fourth clinic out of six that we’ve done,” said Alex Jackson, the admissions director for Wall Residences.

After Wednesday’s event, Jackson says 950 doses will have been given out through the clinics.

“These clinics throughout Central Virginia have been completely flawless. We have notified the number of doses we have needed, pharmacy responds,” said Jackson.

But for folks like Chris, these clinics represent much more than doses and numbers.

“I mean in normal times, the individuals in our services are out, most of them everyday, going somewhere doing something,” said Jackson.

The clinics represent some sort of normalcy one day returning. Chris loves to meet new people, and it’s why he gladly rolled up his sleeve.

“So I could be able to go more places,” said Chris.

He knows for now he still has to wear his mask and social distance, but good is coming, and right now, it’s in the form of more orders, and more completed handiwork.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.