Advertisement

Warrant: State Police officer accused of rape told investigators encounter was consensual

Derrick Thompson mugshot
Derrick Thompson mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police officer, suspended during a rape investigation, told investigators the incident with his alleged victim was consensual.

According to court records obtained by WDBJ7, Officer Derrick Thompson acknowledged having sex with a woman in September 2020; the woman told investigators she had told Thompson, “Derrick, stop,” and pushed him away. She then drove herself to a hospital for an examination.

A search warrant indicates DNA was requested from Thompson as part of the investigation.

Thompson was suspended without pay following his arrest February 4. He has been charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of sodomy and one felony count of object sexual penetration.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS's Trojan Dog
Trojan Dog welcomed home to new Roanoke Fire Station 7
Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for 68-year-old Jack Brown, out of Richmond.
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Richmond
Graphic
Cartel money launderer from Martinsville sentenced to eight years in prison
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against Minn. clinic