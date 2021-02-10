Warrant: State Police officer accused of rape told investigators encounter was consensual

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police officer, suspended during a rape investigation, told investigators the incident with his alleged victim was consensual.

According to court records obtained by WDBJ7, Officer Derrick Thompson acknowledged having sex with a woman in September 2020; the woman told investigators she had told Thompson, “Derrick, stop,” and pushed him away. She then drove herself to a hospital for an examination.

A search warrant indicates DNA was requested from Thompson as part of the investigation.

Thompson was suspended without pay following his arrest February 4. He has been charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of sodomy and one felony count of object sexual penetration.

