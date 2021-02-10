Advertisement

West Piedmont Health District ends paper vaccine-registration system

COVID-19 vaccine shots.
COVID-19 vaccine shots.(KBTX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The way people pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines is changing in the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD). Friday, the district will no long accept paper applications.

“We implemented the paper registration option to make the process more familiar with those 65 years of age and older and to accommodate people without access to the internet. To date, approximately 1,500 paper registrations have been received, and they have been added to the online system daily,” said Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager for the WPHD.

Instead of pre-registering on paper, people may now call the nearest health department and be directed to a call center dedicated to answering questions and accepting pre-registrations by mail.

“Every public library, municipal building and chamber of commerce in the district has been instrumental in helping people pre-register. We are extremely grateful for this community partnership,” Bell said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots