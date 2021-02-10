West Piedmont Health District ends paper vaccine-registration system

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The way people pre-register for COVID-19 vaccines is changing in the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD). Friday, the district will no long accept paper applications.

“We implemented the paper registration option to make the process more familiar with those 65 years of age and older and to accommodate people without access to the internet. To date, approximately 1,500 paper registrations have been received, and they have been added to the online system daily,” said Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager for the WPHD.

Instead of pre-registering on paper, people may now call the nearest health department and be directed to a call center dedicated to answering questions and accepting pre-registrations by mail.

“Every public library, municipal building and chamber of commerce in the district has been instrumental in helping people pre-register. We are extremely grateful for this community partnership,” Bell said.

