Youngkin brings campaign for Governor to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the Republicans running for Governor brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Virginia businessman Glenn Youngkin met supporters and spoke with reporters outside the Texas Inn.

Describing himself as an outsider, Youngkin said his criticism of the state’s current leadership begins with economic development.

“I think the hierarchy of problems in Richmond first really starts with our economic growth and job creation,” Youngkin said. “And unfortunately, Virginia isn’t keeping up with our neighbors. And we’ve seen Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina and even Maryland outpace us from an economic growth and job creation standpoint. And that’s not right.”

He also told reporters what he believes will set him apart from the other candidates seeking the GOP nomination.

“As a Republican, we haven’t won a statewide election in 11 years,” Youngkin said. “I can win. I can win. And I think that distinguishes me from all of my competitors and I so look forward to being Virginia’s next Governor.”

Youngkin is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination that will be decided in May.

