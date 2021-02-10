Advertisement

Youngkin brings campaign for Governor to Lynchburg

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the Republicans running for Governor brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Virginia businessman Glenn Youngkin met supporters and spoke with reporters outside the Texas Inn.

Describing himself as an outsider, Youngkin said his criticism of the state’s current leadership begins with economic development.

“I think the hierarchy of problems in Richmond first really starts with our economic growth and job creation,” Youngkin said. “And unfortunately, Virginia isn’t keeping up with our neighbors. And we’ve seen Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina and even Maryland outpace us from an economic growth and job creation standpoint. And that’s not right.”

He also told reporters what he believes will set him apart from the other candidates seeking the GOP nomination.

“As a Republican, we haven’t won a statewide election in 11 years,” Youngkin said. “I can win. I can win. And I think that distinguishes me from all of my competitors and I so look forward to being Virginia’s next Governor.”

Youngkin is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination that will be decided in May.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week

Latest News

Roanoke Trending On Twitter
Roanoke Trending On Twitter
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in the night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Frontline health care workers who contracted COVID-19 are hoping legislation will allow them to...
Workers compensation bill would benefit health care workers with COVID
Radford Schools On-Site Classes
Radford Schools On-Site Classes
102-Year-Old Artist
102-Year-Old Artist