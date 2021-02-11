AEP, Roanoke Valley road crews prepare for winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With another round of wintry weather headed our way, crews across the Roanoke Valley are gearing up for a long night Thursday, followed by a busy Friday.

“Our folks are ready to go. We are prepared,” said Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Since the storm began as rain, VDOT and Roanoke Public Works crews were unable to pre-treat the roads without the brine washing away.

Road crews are at the ready preparing to begin their patrols Thursday evening, looking for problem spots and plowing, when necessary.

“This could be an event where we see rapidly changing conditions, we could see varying conditions depending on where you are, so we are prepared and hopefully folks will pay attention to the forecast and be prepared also and avoid travel particularly during the height of the storm,” said Bond.

Whether this storm brings snow, or ice, VDOT has a plan in place – as does the City of Roanoke.

“I would much rather see snow than a freezing rain event,” said Dwayne D’ardenne, Roanoke’s Transportation Manager. “When it snows, folks are inherently more cautious. In ice, that doesn’t always happen until it’s too late.”

Due to the amount of ice expected with this storm, Appalachian Power is anticipating power outages.

They have out-of-state workers staged and ready to help local crews restore power.

They also ask that you get prepared in case of an outage and remain patient with crews on scene.

“Restoration in icy conditions can be challenging and takes time. Just think about getting to a location can be difficult, especially when those roads and walkways are slick,” said Teresa Hall with AEP.

