Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old

16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jacob Ashman was last reported seen around 11:30 p.m. in the Liberty High School area of Bedford County February 10. He left a home on foot and was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie and pink shoes with neon pink writing.

Jacob is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you any any information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-7827.

