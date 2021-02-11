Advertisement

Cats killed in Galax mobile home fire

City View Trailer Park Fire, Galax
City View Trailer Park Fire, Galax(Galax FD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Three cats were killed, but no other injuries were reported, in a mobile home fire in Galax Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the City View Trailer Park about 8:30 a.m.; the residents had arrived home from working overnight to find the home in flames. They called 911, then tried to rescue the cats.

One resident sustained lacerations on her hands trying to rescue the cats, which were found dead once the fire was extinguished.

The home was destroyed, and the cause has not been determined.

The occupants are staying with family and getting help from the American Red Cross.

