Central Virginia prepares for overnight winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Transportation crews in the Lynchburg area are gearing up for a mixed weather event.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg district is expected to get anything from light ice to snow through Friday.

A spokesperson says some crews are coming in early to get ahead of the storm.

They say they have all the necessary materials for whatever may fall.

“Even to today when we’re in response mode, we’re planning for the next storm and making sure that we got our orders in to get salt and sand and our chemicals - whatever abrasives that we need. So we’re staying on top of that,” said Paula Jones, VDOT spokesperson.

They’re also keeping an eye on other winter weather potentials through early next week.

