Advertisement

Central Virginia prepares for overnight winter weather

VDOT's Lynchburg district is gearing up for winter weather through Friday.
VDOT's Lynchburg district is gearing up for winter weather through Friday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Transportation crews in the Lynchburg area are gearing up for a mixed weather event.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg district is expected to get anything from light ice to snow through Friday.

A spokesperson says some crews are coming in early to get ahead of the storm.

They say they have all the necessary materials for whatever may fall.

“Even to today when we’re in response mode, we’re planning for the next storm and making sure that we got our orders in to get salt and sand and our chemicals - whatever abrasives that we need. So we’re staying on top of that,” said Paula Jones, VDOT spokesperson.

They’re also keeping an eye on other winter weather potentials through early next week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our region.
Multi-day event brings several waves of wintry weather
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
Slick roads possible beginning this evening from north to south.
Rain transitions to snow and ice overnight
El Norteno Shut Down
El Norteno Restaurant shut down because of mask violations after shooting

Latest News

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
AEP, Roanoke Valley road crews prepare for winter storm
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Snow melted off tables in Blacksburg on Sunday.
VDOT talks Blacksburg road conditions after overnight snow