George’s Flowers is busy with delivery orders this Valentine’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When we think Valentine’s Day, many of us think flowers, and mainly, roses. This Valentine’s Day, with less traveling and eating at restaurants, more people are getting flowers delivered. WDBJ7 caught up with a local flower shop to hear how this year’s special day is different from the years past.

“Lots and lots of people, because we do deliver, that’s a big thing because it means they can call up or go online and come into our store and shop and then have something delivered safely to their loved one, family or friend,” George Clements, owner and founder of George’s Flowers on Franklin Road in Roanoke, said.

Clements has been busy with his staff members preparing colorful deliveries--making sure people still have a way to bring joy to others this Valentine’s Day.

“Flowers have always been a significant part of someone expressing their love or friendship or appreciation,” he said.

Clements said typically, a Valentine’s Day that falls on the weekend means less business for the flower shop, but not this year.

“In knowing that people would not be traveling as much and figuring that restaurants would not be at full capacity, we felt that we would be busy,” Clements explained.

Although the pandemic may mean more business for this flower shop this month, it also means less supply--for flowers and vases.

“We’ve been lucky in getting everything that we had pre-placed orders for, however, getting flowers at this point can be difficult,” he said.

Another obstacle is the weather. If it’s icy, delivery drivers will have to stay off the roads, and “those customers will be contacted and deliveries would be moved to the next day,” Clements said.

If you haven’t ordered any flowers just yet, it’s not too late. You can still call up Goerge’s Flowers for delivery ahead of Valentine’s Day.

