Home health care companies say minimum wage puts them in a bind

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “I was named after my grandmother,” Nadene Gutirrez said. “Which is one of the reasons I do what I do.”

Gutirrez helps folks in their homes. She is among 30,000 home health care workers who assist older and handicapped people across Virginia.

“She had several different things, but her main thing was Alzheimer’s and heart failure,” Gutirrez explained. “And I wasn’t able to because I was young and had young children take care of her. And so she ended up in a nursing home.”

She wants to help other families not face that quandary. But recent changes might make that impossible.

“With the minimum wage increase coming, if we do not get a rate increase, that puts that population at risk,” said Jaclyn Hostetter of AmeriCare Plus. “Both the caregivers and the clients.”

Workers like those for AmeriCare Plus are paid through Medicaid on a per-person, hourly basis. When you add the overhead, the new minimum wage means these helpers cost more than the company receives.

They say they need the Medicaid rates – set by the state – to be increased to cover the cost.

“We need to be able to pay our caregivers a livable wage,” said Hostetter. “And this is the way to do it.”

Otherwise, according to AmeriCare Plus, the business doesn’t work.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we are able to take care of our clients, and take care of our caregivers, because without our caregivers, none of it works,” Hostetter said. “They are the most important thing in all of our business models, is our caregivers, and they are the ones that need this.”

