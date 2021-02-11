Advertisement

Husband saves wife’s life with kidney donation for 35th anniversary

By WSMV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For one Tennessee couple’s 35th wedding anniversary, the husband went above and beyond to save his wife’s life by donating his kidney.

March 9 is an important date, one of many, for Mike and Reda Blair. It’s both their wedding anniversary and the day Mike donated his kidney to save his wife’s life.

“It’s amazing to have someone that’s your best friend as well as your partner in life,” Reda Blair said.

Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure...
Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure in 2019.(Source: WSMV via CNN)

“I just knew she was the one. She was my forever,” Mike Blair said.

In summer 2019, Reda Blair had to see a doctor because she was overwhelmed by fatigue. She learned she was in kidney failure and would need a transplant.

“Our world was shattered,” Mike Blair said.

Reda Blair was hospitalized at Saint Thomas West and was received to the national transplant list. She wasn’t sure how long it would take to find a match, if it could be months or years. But then, something extraordinary happened: it turned out her husband was a match.

“I turned to Reda at that time and told her, ‘I’m your donor,’” Mike Blair said.

The couple asked the hospital if the transplant could be performed March 9, 2020, their 35th wedding anniversary.

“Saint Thomas moved a lot of mountains to make that happen. Mike gave me one of his kidneys and saved my life,” Reda Blair said. “It truly is a love story. He’s my soul mate. He’s my partner. He’s my best friend and the love of my life.”

Dr. Derek Moore, the director of the kidney transplant program at Saint Thomas West, says most people on the transplant list in Tennessee will wait five years if they don’t have a live donor. He hopes the Blairs’ story will get more people interested in being a kidney donor.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our region.
Multi-day event brings several waves of wintry weather
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
Graphic
Cartel money launderer from Martinsville sentenced to eight years in prison
The crash happened on Blackwater Road in Forest.
No word on injuries in Forest crash with entrapment

Latest News

Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call
Everyone in the family suddenly got COVID-19 in mid-January despite extra precautions to stay...
After a lifetime together, middle school sweethearts die from COVID-19 hours apart
Most people on the transplant list in Tennessee will wait five years if they don’t have a live...
'It truly is a love story': Tenn. man donates kidney to wife on wedding anniversary
One hometown store that helps families provide for their kids is seeing an increase in demand...
Montgomery County Baby Shop sees higher demand during pandemic