Kroger gifts forklift to Roanoke Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is giving back, helping feed homeless community members in Roanoke.

The grocery store chain Thursday donated a forklift to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, which will help volunteers more efficiently unload trucks and store food at the mission’s food pantry.

“This forklift is going to help us to be able to unload the truck, get it immediately into our coolers and our freezers and to our pantry, so that on Saturday we can distribute these food boxes or this afternoon we can prepare a delicious meal for dinner and provide 150 meals,” said Lee Clark, the CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

This donation was part of Kroger’s “Zero Hunger Zero Waste” program and is worth $13,500.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.