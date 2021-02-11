Legacy of beloved Black educator remembered in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I can sum it up in one word - it was a great experience.”

Footsteps in the halls of the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford evoke memories of years ago for Robert Carson.

Carson, who walked the school’s halls himself as a teenager, says the legacy of the building and who it’s named after still holds firm with him.

“I got to understanding why it was named that and the lady that was behind all that. It wasn’t just Gibson that she took care of. She took care of most of the Black schools around here,” said Carson, building supervisor.

Susie Gibson was known for her dedication to Black youth in the Bedford area.

She spent a number of years as a teacher before overseeing a number of Black schools.

Carson says the powerful lessons she and others taught have stuck for life.

“They never taught us to hate,” said Carson. “They didn’t allow us to use that hate. Instead they told us that hatred - you couldn’t move forward if you hated.”

Carson also recalls a time of moving forward in America’s history.

He remembers the moments of segregation ending - and what Black students faced during integration.

“Cause when you go to the all-white schools, you’re coming in with them thinking you’re a total failure. This kid doesn’t know anything. But it surprised them... because they realized we got a bunch of smart kids,” said Carson.

But as folks at the school and elsewhere work for a better future, Carson says it’s important to never forget what came before us.

“History should never be forgotten. But it should be used to give you strength to move forward,” said Carson.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.