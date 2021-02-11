Advertisement

Multi-day event brings several waves of wintry weather

By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good portion of the area which goes into effect tonight at 7PM through Noon on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 7PM through Noon Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The next wave of precipitation will move in Thursday morning after sunrise in the form of rain as temperatures will be above freezing.

As the day progresses, cold air is being pushed south and will begin changing rain to a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. This happens first in the Highlands before sunset. To the south, toward Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg, any mixing likely wouldn’t take place until well after dark.

By midnight Friday, much of the region will experience either a cold rain showers (Southside), a wintry mix (Roanoke, Blacksburg and Lynchburg), or all snow (Lexington, Hot Springs), which will continue through sunrise Friday.

The best chance of light snow is along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor. Lesser amounts...
The best chance of light snow is along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor. Lesser amounts to the south where ice mixes in.(WDBJ7)

SNOW POTENTIAL

The greatest chance of a significant snowfall Thursday night will be in the Highlands along/north of the Interstate 64 corridor where temperatures from the clouds to the ground remain below freezing. Anywhere from 2-5″ of snow is possible for places like Warm Springs, Lexington, Covington and Lovington. To the south of Interstate 64, the forecast gets much more tricky with any sleet and ice holding down snowfall amounts to less than an inch in most spots.

Areas along the Interstate 64 corridor have the best chance of snow. Lower amounts are expected...
Areas along the Interstate 64 corridor have the best chance of snow. Lower amounts are expected across the south.(WDBJ)

ICE POTENTIAL

Many areas will receive a glaze of ice Thursday evening into Friday morning. Elevated surfaces would see the ice first, with roads possibly turning slick late Thursday night. Look for a glaze of ice first on elevated surfaces. Some isolated locations could see as much as a tenth to a quarter inch of ice. If anyone ends up with a quarter inch of ice you’ll probably see a few sporadic power outages in those locations.

Outside the snowy Highlands, you'll find rain and ice chances increasing to the south.
Outside the snowy Highlands, you'll find rain and ice chances increasing to the south.(WDBJ7 Weather)

ROAD IMPACTS

Road temperatures the past several nights have been in the low to mid 30s and we’d expect that to be the case as the precipitation gets underway. Depending on snow and ice rates, we could indeed see messy, snow-covered roads across the northern counties early Friday morning. To the south, mostly wet roads are expected, however you’ll want to watch for slick spots late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

THE WEEKEND (AND BEYOND)

Arctic air will flow into the region with high temperatures some 10° below average through the middle of next week. Highs in many areas only reach the 20s and low 30s. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens/20s.

At the same time, we’re watching a similar wave of moisture moving up from the south Saturday morning (and again next Tuesday). These may also bring a wintry mix of precipitation.

We could see another wintry mix head our way Saturday.
We could see another wintry mix head our way Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

