Roanoke Police investigating 9th Street bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Carter Bank & Trust in the 900 block of 9th Street SE shortly before 2 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the robber enter the building and give a teller a note demanding money. The robber then left the bank on foot with cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

