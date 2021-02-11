Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating 9th Street bank robbery

Surveillance photos from Carter Bank robbery on 9th Street in Roanoke
Surveillance photos from Carter Bank robbery on 9th Street in Roanoke(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Carter Bank & Trust in the 900 block of 9th Street SE shortly before 2 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the robber enter the building and give a teller a note demanding money. The robber then left the bank on foot with cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

