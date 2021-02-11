Roanoke Police looking to identify person involved in December robbery
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department has released a photo of a man involved in a 2020 robbery.
The robbery happened on December 15 at a store in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW.
The offender was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time.
If you have any information on the identity of the man or his location, contact Detective Haley at 540-853-5617. You can also send a text to 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.” Texts and calls can remain anonymous.
