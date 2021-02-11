Roanoke Police looking to identify person involved in December robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department has released a photo of a man involved in a 2020 robbery.

The robbery happened on December 15 at a store in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

The offender was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time.

DO YOU KNOW ME? Roanoke Police need your help identifying this individual who was involved in a robbery that occurred... Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

If you have any information on the identity of the man or his location, contact Detective Haley at 540-853-5617. You can also send a text to 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.” Texts and calls can remain anonymous.

