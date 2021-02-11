Second man charged in connection with Danville killing

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Danville February 3.

Danville Police said they have arrested 20-year-old Earlquan Williams and charged him with second-degree murder following the death of Jaylan Fitzgerald.

Just after 3 p.m. Feb. 3, a person called 911 to report a man lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Fitzgerald, died at the scene.

Williams is the second man charged in connection to Fitzgerald’s murder, but the department said Thursday it cannot rule out a third person being involved. Williams was arrested at his home in Danville February 10.

The department is still searching for Avion Burton, who is wanted for second-degree murder in the case. The department said evidence shows Fitzgerald and Burton knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information on the case or Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app.

