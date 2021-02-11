Suspect in January Radford shooting arrested in Massachusetts; two still sought

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested a suspect in a January shooting in Radford.

Hector Bido, 23 of Dublin, was arrested Thursday morning with assistance from the US Marshals Service and Haverhill Police; police also seized a rifle and two pistols in his possession, according to police.

Bido is one of three suspects named for the shooting January 24 in the 400 block of Sanford Street in Radford. The victim was seriously hurt. According to Radford Police, the two other suspects remain at large.

Bido is charged with:

1. Use of a firearm in commission of a felony;

2. Malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (2 counts);

3. Aggravated malicious wounding;

4. Simple assault and battery; and

5. Pointing or brandishing a firearm (2 counts).

Weapons seized by Massachusetts State Police during arrest of Radford shooting suspect (Massachusetts State Police)

