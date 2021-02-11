Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

