Museum of Transportation offers BOGO deal in place of Train Lovers’ weekend

You can come out and see trains like this one this weekend at the Virginia Museum of...
You can come out and see trains like this one this weekend at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is encouraging folks to come out this weekend--February 13 and 14.

In past years, they’ve held their annual Train Lovers’ event over Valentine’s Day weekend. This year, they aren’t holding the event due to safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic. But they do still want people to come out and enjoy the museum, so they are offering a special deal this weekend--buy one ticket online and get one free.

“We still wanted to do something and encourage people to get out of their houses, come out, spend time with their family and friends, see what we have,” Mendy Flynn, Director of Special Events for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

The museum’s first event this year will be March 20, and it will be their Spring Fling Poker Run.

