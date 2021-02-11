Virginia reports 3,699 new COVID cases Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 541,018 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,699 from the 537,319 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 3,203 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,156,117 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 1,130,763. Thursday’s numbers have not been released yet.

5,518,735 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 10.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 6,958 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 6,932.

2,136 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 2,201.

42,518 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

