Virginia Tech student creates website to help turn Dreams2Degrees

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising senior Jesika McDaniel has built a website to help first generation students and minorities during the college application process.

McDaniel’s mom always encouraged her to get an education and follow her dreams.

“That is something that no one can ever, ever take away from you,“ said Sheila McDaniel.

Her support helped her daughter graduate high school at 16 with a 4.6 GPA. McDaniel says hardly anyone outside her family believed she could do it--- but she did.

Now she’s on track to receive her master’s degree at Virginia Tech.

“I wanted to make sure that my children had every advantage possible,” said Ms. McDaniel.

That same passion for education is also in Jesika.

“I asked her, ‘What are you doing in your room, Jes?’ I decided to create a website, I go, ‘Oh okay,’ and then a couple, three weeks later, I said also, ‘How’s it going?’ She says, ‘Oh, I’m almost finished’,” said Ms. McDaniel.

She spent those three weeks building a website called Dreams2Degrees.

“A bunch of different things that I feel like will put students in a better place when it comes to applying to colleges into really know what to look for when it comes time,“ said Jesika.

It’s a step-by-step guide for first-generation, low-income minority students and their parents to use during the college application process.

“I thought this is information that everybody should know, but it’s not common knowledge to everyone, and especially students who, you know, go to certain schools where they don’t really talk about it that much,“ said Jesika.

Jesika was inspired by her family, but also by kids at a summer camp who didn’t know much about getting into college.

“They don’t really talk about that much on the homepage of the college website,“ said Jesika.

Like how to write an entrance essay. On the website, there’s even a state-by-state guide for summer camps and a section to have your college essay reviewed.

“I had in mind what the parents will need to know in with the students will need to know,“ said Jesika.

She wants kids to see, no matter their circumstance or background, they can go after their dreams, because she says if you don’t, who will?

“Use your identity as an advantage instead of looking at it as a hindrance-- like yes--- you may be one of the only people in your class who, you know, looks like you or came from the same background as you, but use that as your motivation,” said Jesika.

