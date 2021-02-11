Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s Game With Louisville Scheduled for Saturday Postponed

Game Will be Played on March 3rd
(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 has been postponed and is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 3. Time and network designation will be determined at a later date. The postponement follows the continuing quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

