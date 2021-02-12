Berglund vaccination event to go ahead as scheduled, health officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four weeks ago, it was all smiles at the Berglund Center as teachers from Roanoke City, County and beyond received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Several teachers praised how smoothly that event ran.

But Friday, Mother Nature is throwing in a wrinkle as educators return for their second dose. Winter weather is forecast across the region, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

Officials with the Roanoke Alleghany Health District say Friday’s vaccination event will go ahead “as scheduled.” Over email, Dr. Cynthia Morrow did say health officials are asking “for patience because wait times may be longer if some people are delayed in getting here.”

Morrow said the health district has discussed possible back up appointments, or a back-up clinic, if teachers can’t make their scheduled appointments.

