Blacksburg’s National Weather Service radar is down for repairs, unfortunate timing during storm

The radar is currently down in Blacksburg at the National Weather Service as crews work to make scheduled repairs during the winter storm.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Predicting the weather in real time during this storm is a little bit harder for our meteorologists to do. That’s because the radar is currently down in Blacksburg at the National Weather Service.

It’s constantly scanning the sky for current weather conditions across our hometowns.

Crews are replacing a generator and the fuel tanks that go along with the radar to keep it going when the power goes out.

“There’s no turning back,” Blacksburg National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Keighton. “Once we schedule this because it’s so involved so we picked a time of year where we typically don’t deal with severe weather.”

The timing is not ideal for Blacksburg’s radar because it’s a little bit harder for our meteorologists to see this event in real time.

“We do have other radars around us,” Keighton said. “All of the other National Weather Service radars completely surrounding us so we should have pretty decent coverage.”

Radars in Charleston, W.Va.; Morristown, Tenn.; Greenville, S.C. and Raleigh, N.C. will fill the void for the next week.

“Without our local radar it’s a little more tough to do,” said WDBJ7′s Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts. “When the precipitation does start, being able to tell what is exactly and what’s hitting the ground is going to be a bit more tough.”

Watts said this gap in the map will cause some splotchiness on our radar with upcoming storm, but he said there will be minimal impact in terms of forecasting.

“I don’t want people to think we won’t be able to do our job to the fullest ability. Radar is really one of those things that when it’s happening, that’s what we use,” Watts said.

“Once we get through this week the radar should be good to go for many years,” Keighton said.

Our hometown meteorologists can use weather balloons and satellite radar to keep the best and most accurate information coming your way.

The repairs at the National Weather Service are expected to be complete by Thursday next week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

