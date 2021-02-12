City of Lynchburg braces for icy Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg is preparing for an ice storm Saturday.

Lynchburg is forecast to get about one tenth to one quarter of an inch of ice. That will be on top of anything that refreezes Friday night.

Public works says they’ll have folks working through the night and Saturday to help battle the storm.

They plan to put a salt and slag mix on the ice to help provide traction, but they emphasize the roads will still be very slick.

“So even if we can’t melt the ice and penetrate the ice, we can at least try and provide some [traction to] surface[s] to the ice to let us get where we need to go and emergency vehicles and that kind of thing,” said Clay Simmons, deputy director.

Simmons says it will take warmer temperatures to help melt the ice. He says plows will not cut through it.

He also says folks should stay home Saturday if possible.

