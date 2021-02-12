Advertisement

COVID-19: New cases, hospitalizations down in VA Friday

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 544,209 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, February 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,191 from the 541,018 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 3,699 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,191,875 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 1,130,763. Friday’s numbers have not yet been released.

5,553,955 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 10% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.1% reported Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 6,966 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 6,958.

2,117 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 2,136.

42,712 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
El Norteno Shut Down
El Norteno Restaurant shut down because of mask violations after shooting

Latest News

Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings stolen from man who died of COVID-19 in Calif.
File image
Lynchburg to hold vaccination pod for essential employees under Phase 1b
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes