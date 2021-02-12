Engrave a permanent message to your valentine in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to get your special someone a great Valentine’s Day surprise, now’s your chance.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is taking orders for its Bluffwalk Bricks program.

You can get a brick engraved with a message of your choosing.

The bricks will then be cemented on the Bluffwalk this spring.

Downtown Lynchburg Association says you can also get bricks without Valentine’s Day messages.

“We’ve had questions like, oh do I have to get a movie quote or a love saying or something and we’re like no, absolutely not, you can get whatever you want,” said James Ford, marketing coordinator.

If you want to get a brick, you have until Monday to order.

