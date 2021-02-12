Advertisement

Experts suggest how couples should spend Valentine’s Day during pandemic

Rosier says people should keep their minds open when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you think of Valentine’s Day, things like big gestures, chocolates, and flowers may come to mind. However, a relationship expert is challenging that notion.

Jennifer Rosier, a James Madison University professor who specializes in interpersonal communications, says Valentine’s Day does not need to be about gift giving and lavish dinners.

“I’m all for celebrations. I think anniversaries are important and birthdays are important, other holidays are fun, but I think this one is something we should be doing all the time so appreciating each other and expressing our love for one another all the time is key,” Rosier said.

Rosier says there are simple ways you can express your love and gratitude to the people in your life without going out for a fancy meal.

“I think with Valentine’s Day there’s a lot of really fun things you can get at a local restaurant, whether it’s a heart-shaped pizza or a do-it-yourself cookie making kit. There’s stuff that you can get that’s relationship and love-themed for Valentine’s Day that you can do at home,” Rosier said.

Rosier suggests people should have an open mind when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

“It’s about telling the people that you love that you love them,” Rosier said. “I hope people do a lot more of that this year.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have been issued for icy conditions across the region...
Winter Storm Warnings issued for more ice Saturday
Blacksburg inventor Locke White is receiving national attention for his new product.
Blacksburg inventor receives national exposure for new product
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe

Latest News

Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
North Carolina identifies first case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa
File image
Lynchburg to hold vaccination pod for essential employees under Phase 1b
Some home health care workers for AmeriCare Plus
Home health care companies say minimum wage puts them in a bind
The app-less feature can be found in your iPhone's settings.
Virginia Department of Health launches COVIDWISE Express for iPhones