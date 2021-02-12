Governor declares state of emergency during winter weather warnings

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Executive Order 76 Thursday, a declaration of a state of emergency in response to anticipated dangerous winter weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

The move went into effect Thursday that gives state and local governments the approval to deploy resources surrounding the expected situation.

The Governor ordered the following actions:

“A. Implementation by state agencies of the Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Operations Plan, as amended, along with other appropriate state plans.

B. Activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team, as directed by the State Coordinator of Emergency Management, to coordinate the provision of assistance to state, local, and tribal governments and to facilitate emergency services assignments to other agencies.

C. Authorization for the heads of executive branch agencies, on behalf of their regulatory boards as appropriate, and with the concurrence of their Cabinet Secretary, to waive any state requirement or regulation, and enter into contracts without regard to normal procedures or formalities, and without regard to application or permit fees or royalties. All waivers issued by agencies shall be posted on their websites.

D. Activation of § 59.1-525 et seq. of the Code related to price gouging.

E. Activation of the Virginia National Guard to State Active Duty.

F. Authorization of a maximum of $350,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government mission assignments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management allowable by The Stafford Act, 42 U.S.C. § 5121 et seq. Included in this authorization is $250,000 for the Department of Military Affairs.”

Read the full document by clicking here.

The Executive Order expires on March 13, 2021, pending earlier adjustment or cancelation.

