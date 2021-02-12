Historical Black greek organizations continue to make an impact in our hometowns

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many of the organizations were founded on the campuses of historically black colleges.

These organizations serve advocates for education and community service.

You may have seen their letters or even heard their steps, but it only skims the surface of the impact they’ve made throughout history.

“I don’t think you can look at the black history of this country without members of the Divine 9 organizations,” said Anthony White member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

The Divine Nine, formally known as the National Pan-Hellenic Council. It is made up of nine historically Black collegiate Greek fraternities and sororities.

“Our organizations are for a lifetime, “said White.

They’ve been around since the early 1900′s. Many of their founders only one generation removed from slavery and back then --when they couldn’t join white organizations, they created their own.

“There’s a lot of great individuals with each of our fraternities and sororities that have done great things for the cause, not only of African Americans, but that of the country-- in the entire world, “said James Cabiness member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

By leading movements and pushing for change.

“We were at the forefront of the civil rights movement and a lot of different other movements for equality. And for justice for people of color,” said White.

Now many years later, all nine organizations have grown to have members across the world.

“It first goes beyond undergraduate, even when we graduate college we still work hard in the community,” said Cabiness.

Historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Jesse Owens, Shirley Chisholm, Carter Woodson, and many other activists, educators, entertainers and politicians are members of one of the organizations.

People like James Cabiness who says he started college with a low GPA and if it wasn’t for the support of his fraternity, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“This point where I’m now working on my doctorate, and where I didn’t understand the importance of college where I didn’t see how it could be helpful or beneficial,” said Cabiness. “But again, like I said, having the fraternity needs to be there and represent and show me that this is what you can do, not only in college, but beyond College and the network.”

Members are involved in programs and services centered around health, mentorship and pouring into the next generation.

“It allows me to have the outlet to serve my community, along with others,” said Lamont Satterwhite Jr

“If you look at nonprofits, if you look at our national projects as well as locally, the things that we’re doing,” said White.

“Each and every single day in our service, we’re doing more to help others and not only our community but, in the world, around us,” said Cabiness.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.