Ice chunk flies off vehicle, smashes car windshield in Henrico Co.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are reminding drivers to clean snow and ice off their cars following an incident in Henrico County Wednesday morning.

One car had its windshield smashed by a chunk of ice that flew off a vehicle in front of it on I-95/295.

Police said the couple in the car was able to safely pull off to the shoulder.

“The wintery mix is dangerous enough for drivers, plz (sic) don’t add to the risk,” read a Facebook post from state police.

Be safe out there!

