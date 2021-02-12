Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Catawba Hospital

Gregory is described as a heavily tattooed, 6 foot tall, 185 pounds with a thin goatee.
By Bri Leach
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Gregory has been found and is in custody. Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and place spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Officers then took Gregory into custody without further incident.

He will be charged with for both his escape and stealing a vehicle.

FROM EARLIER:

Virginia State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County.

James Ray Gregory, 34, Pulaski, Va. is described as heavily tattooed, 6 foot tall, 185 pounds with a thin goatee and was last seen wearing an orange and white prison uniform.

Gregory jumped from a second floor window around 7:25 p.m. this evening.

Police say he may have stolen a blue flatbed farm truck and fled toward Botetourt County on Catawba Creek Road.

Anyone having contact with Gregory should use extreme caution and contact the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

