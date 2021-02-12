Advertisement

Larry Linkous announces campaign for 12th District Delegate

On Thursday, Larry Linkous announced his plans to run for 12th District Delegate.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new candidate putting his name in the race to go up against Delegate Chris Hurst this fall.

On Thursday, local businessman Larry Linkous announced his campaign for the 12th District.

Linkous was a former chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and has been active in the local business community for 49 years.

“I think that I have knowledge that a lot of folks won’t have that I’ll be able to really represent the needs and wants of our district simply because I know the district I know the folks,” Linkous said.

Linkous said it’s important to have someone local to give a voice to Southwest Virginia.

