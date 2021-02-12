Advertisement

Lynchburg to hold vaccination pod for essential employees under Phase 1b

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will hold a vaccination pod Monday for public safety and school workers, along with other essential employees falling under Phase 1b.

The pod will be held at the city’s new Regional Vaccination Center, located in Candlers Station, in the space previously occupied by T.J. Maxx, on February 15.

Lynchburg secures space for future vaccination center

A vaccination pod had previously been scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to wintry weather.

“This will be our first opportunity to use this new facility as a vaccination site,” said Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka. “When the vaccine supply becomes more readily available, operations like this will ensure we worked out all of the logistics that are needed for the site and that we will be ready to open this site to the public. We appreciate our community’s continued patience as we await sufficient vaccine to open our site.”

According to the Virginia Health Department, more than 32,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Central Virginia Health District.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
El Norteno Shut Down
El Norteno Restaurant shut down because of mask violations after shooting

Latest News

Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings stolen from man who died of COVID-19 in Calif.
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19: New cases, hospitalizations down in VA Friday
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes